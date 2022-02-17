To the Editor:
A letter writer asked last week, “How did we get here?” (“Stowe loses in House redistricting plan,” Feb. 10, 2022)
On behalf of the Stowe Board of Civil Authority I offer the following answer.
In the end, reapportionment is a matter for the Legislature, and voters are not disenfranchised because they make up a minority of their district. So says the Vermont Supreme Court. (Reapportionment of Towns of Woodbury and Worcester 861 A. 2d 1117 [Vt. 2004])
Reapportionment is not within the authority or powers of the boards of civil authority. Proposed maps were forwarded to boards for feedback on proposed district lines, how to split two- and three-member districts into one- or two-member districts and any additional feedback on the Legislative Apportionment Board’s October 2021 map and later the legislatively reconfigured map in January 2022.
The Stowe Board of Civil Authority, comprised of justices of the peace, the selectboard and the town clerk, scheduled a public hearing to take public comment and review the single-member district plan as approved by the Legislative Apportionment Board in November 2021. At the first public hearing held in November, the board was fortunate to have had Stowe Rep. Heidi Scheuermann and Rob Roper, a member of the Legislative Apportionment Board at that meeting. That map amputated part of Stowe and merged it with Morristown. We were told that there was no way to keep Stowe intact as a district due to the amount of growth experienced by the town.
None of the members of the board wanted to have any Stowe voters not voting in Stowe for a representative from Stowe. At the public hearing held to receive input from voters, none of the impacted voters were present other than Liz Lackey and Jo Sabel Courtney, who are members of the board.
When a new plan is proposed, the ripple effect on other surrounding districts must be evaluated. Not being able to create an alternative to the Legislative Apportionment Board map to keep the affected voters in the district the board reluctantly supported the map.
A second warned public hearing was held on Jan. 28 to take public input on the reconfigured map prepared by the Legislature. Roper was present along with several voters. He expressed his views on the map proposed by the Legislature. As in the earlier hearing, none of the effected voters was present.
Again, the same section of Stowe, as in the earlier map, was cut off and, in this reconfiguration, merged with Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury.
During the discussion by members of the public, Roper advised the board that a broadly advertised statewide poll showed that 75 percent of respondents favored single-seat legislative districts. He also advised the board that the poll had only 645 respondents in a state with a total population of approximately 643,050, which amounts to less than 1 percent of the population. And, if we assume half of the population are voters, that amounts to .02 percent of voters statewide.
As with the earlier Legislative Apportionment Board map reviewed in November, none of the members of the board had a way to reconfigure the map created by the Legislature, thus the body opted to vote on the concepts of the single-member district versus multi-member districts. Of the 17 members of the Stowe Board of Civil Authority, 11 were present. Three members voted for the single-member district.
The results of the hearing were prepared, circulated among the members of the board for approval and editing and forwarded to the Vermont General Assembly Office of Legislative Counsel as required.
Leighton Detora
Chair
Stowe Board of Civil Authority
