To the Editor:
Thank you for including the guest perspective suggesting a pro-family culture following the overturn of Roe. (“Overturn of Roe offers chance to build pro-family culture,” Sept. 22, 2022)
We write this in full support of Kandy Neil’s thoughts regarding abortion. Thank you, Kandy, for taking the time to compose and share your thinking, making such a good positive result — pro-family culture — out of such a very bad negative, abortion.
Just think of it. Let’s promote life, not death. Please consider these recently released national statistics: There were an average of 1,050 infants aborted daily just by Planned Parenthood per its 2021 annual report out of 383,460 abortions per year.
F. Peter and Anne Marie Scheuermann
Southern Pines, N.C.
