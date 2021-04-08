To the Editor:
I am writing to encourage our legislature to approve Proposition 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment to the Vermont Constitution, which will send the measure to Vermont voters for consideration in 2022.
Reproductive liberty is the freedom to make your own healthcare decisions with dignity, regardless of who you are and where you live. With so much uncertainty around the future of Roe v. Wade, it’s never been more important for Vermont to protect reproductive freedom and liberty. However, passing Prop 5 doesn’t just permit the right to choose to abort a pregnancy or carry the pregnancy to term — Prop 5 will also guarantee Vermonters the right to choose or refuse sterilization and contraception.
Vermont’s Legislature previously provided tripartisan support for Prop 5 in both the House and Senate in 2019, which was a powerful step toward making Vermont a national leader in ensuring reproductive liberty. Vermont’s constitution mandates approval in two consecutive legislatures, so our representatives will vote on the same proposition once again.
If passed by the Legislature, voters will have the chance to approve Prop 5 in the next general election. I urge Lamoille representatives to vote for this amendment to our Constitution, which will allow Vermonters to have the autonomy to make reproductive decisions that are best for them, and which will place this amendment on the ballot in 2022.
Scott Weathers
Stowe
