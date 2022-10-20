To the Editor:

It is a mystery to me how a tiny, fertilized egg in the womb of its mother can contain every part of matter that in nine months will become a living, breathing human being. For those of us who believe this truth, this is an amazing, unique child even before it takes its first breath. This, I am thankful to say, is me, a devout Catholic. My faith is what defines me, gives me hope and helps me through difficult times. However, one does not have to be religious to know the truth — that at conception a new human life has begun. That is just science. How can our world come to this evil place? A place where men and women are fighting to change the Vermont Constitution to enshrine the rights of a woman to choose abortion, even though these rights are already insured in our current Vermont law.

