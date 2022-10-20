It is a mystery to me how a tiny, fertilized egg in the womb of its mother can contain every part of matter that in nine months will become a living, breathing human being. For those of us who believe this truth, this is an amazing, unique child even before it takes its first breath. This, I am thankful to say, is me, a devout Catholic. My faith is what defines me, gives me hope and helps me through difficult times. However, one does not have to be religious to know the truth — that at conception a new human life has begun. That is just science. How can our world come to this evil place? A place where men and women are fighting to change the Vermont Constitution to enshrine the rights of a woman to choose abortion, even though these rights are already insured in our current Vermont law.
The proposal states that “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
This statement is so ambiguous that I am convinced that a dozen individuals could read this and come up with just as many interpretations.
I’ve read that we need this constitutional change because those with opposing views might try to change our current laws. In the words of one writer, “I am referring to those neighbors who would change the current law, if they had a chance for their own stated religious reasons.”
Well, yes, that is very true. And I love that about country.
We will always have differences of opinion, and many have put forth some very thoughtful points. Let’s try to patiently, intelligently and kindly work through all the information put forth and come to our own heartfelt conclusions. We are at a crossroads. We have the responsibility of deciding if Article 22 has the probability of clearly benefiting the majority of Vermonters or not.
I will respectfully vote no.
