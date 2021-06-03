To the Editor:
Being a reporter in today's climate is a thankless job. Especially at the local level, any article spotlighting an issue is sure to offend some fellow community members.
As has been seen at many local papers lately, reporters face pressure from all sides, and it takes a reporter of exceptional integrity to provide an honest narrative.
Given that, I am so happy that Tommy Gardner, a reporter who always seeks the truth, is still hard at work with the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen.
Gardner has reported on many local issues that have been important to me, particularly education. Throughout, I have found him to be fair in his reporting. He is willing to delve deep into the complex issues, and he doesn’t take the easy route of just accepting what is provided to him.
He asks the tough questions and provides our community with succinct summaries of the issues, whether they are flattering or not.
Gardner provides a service to our community that is oftentimes overlooked. So, I am here to say thank you to local news and to those fearless reporters, like Tommy Gardner, who are willing to provide us with an unflinching account of who we are as a community.
Leigh Pelletier
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.