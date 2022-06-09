To the Editor:
Over 34 years ago my wife and I chose to escape New York City to eliminate the stress of working in the corporate world and the one-and-a-half-hour commute from New Jersey. We wanted to experience life in a small town. We came to Stowe.
Over the years most of us have enjoyed many happy events here, as well as celebrated the lives of relatives, neighbors and friends who have moved on, retired or passed away.
This past week was just such an example. On Wednesday, June 1, the town had a farewell reception for Bruce Godin, the outgoing superintendent of parks and recreation in Stowe, thanking him for 42 years of service.
Two days later, on Friday, June 3, the life of Peter Haslam Jr. was celebrated at the Stowe Community Church. Haslam was a longtime resident, insurance professional and Stowe firefighter.
Then on Sunday, June 5, Stowe celebrated Rosmarie Trapp and I would like to share some of my moments with her.
In 1997 Stowe Rotary brought back Oktoberfest. It started small but was a huge success and was the first of 21 such celebrations. The next year, 1998, with the support of Trapp Family Lodge and Lynne and Johannes von Trapp, a large Oktoberfest parade was organized from the Mayo Farm to the Jackson Arena. The grand marshals were Maria and Johannes von Trapp.
Rosmarie always joined the festivities and sought out the festival’s Burgermeister — me — and we would have a sip or two or three of Otter Creek beer and exchange prosits. She enjoyed her beer! In 2012 the famous Trapp lagers appeared and became the official beer of the Stowe Oktoberfest.
To see Rosmarie with her wagon or shopping cart on Main Street was a common sight. I worked at Lackey’s Variety Store for more than 10 years. She passed by often, always with a smile and a wave. Sometimes she stopped to chat.
She loved cats. Bert and Ernie, the two famous cats who hung out at the former Stafford pharmacy and gift shop before it closed, later adopted Lackey’s. They would position themselves on the front stoop and in front of the checkout counter. This would guarantee a friendly pet or two. A favorite winter hangout was a display with a shelf warmed by several nearby lights. Rosmarie would always find them there and spend some time.
My most frequent sale to Rosmarie was her daily ice cream or ice pop, even in the middle of winter. My favorite sale, though, were several black and white postcards of Trapp Family Lodge. I asked her the obvious question: “Why here since they are available at the Trapp Gift Shop?”
She replied, “Yours are nicer and less expensive.”
On one of Rosmarie’s visits during the busy tourist season, we were chatting and suddenly heard a woman scream. We located her at the stuffed animal display. Apparently, Bert or Ernie had nestled in for a nap and suddenly lifted his head and looked around. She quickly fled the store. Rosmarie and I agreed that was one Stowe experience we would not soon forget.
Rosmarie was a sweetheart. I cherished the times I spent with her, as I am sure many of you did as well.
Ken Schumann
Stowe
