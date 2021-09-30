To the Editor:
I’d like to thank columnist Dave Rocchio for his humor, dedication and musings about the extraordinary, everyday life in Vermont. I think we all enjoy living a little vicariously through others’ eyes, if only once a month. (“The extraordinary, everyday of life in Vermont,” Sept. 9, 2021)
I agree wholeheartedly that life here is extraordinary and that we can all revel in the little things that make up the many reasons we choose to live here.
I’ve lived here for long enough now that I have gotten to witness a lot of good and bad, funny and sad. My first night out in Stowe I went to The Shed and dined on delicious 10 cent wings. I met a few guys and we ended up talking hockey. They took me under their wing and introduced me around to some other hockey players. Thanks to Mike Tasi and Omar Graddock, I met Dave Ingraham and Billy Annacone, and then John Tewhill and Heath Eiden, and the list could go on and on.
My first week here I needed a job and, of course, I ended up at The Nail. Enter Bobby Roberts, who became a friend, an employer and one of those people who always has and continues to bring a smile to my face when I see him in town. He handed me an apron and a pad of paper and said, “Can you start now?”
What’s a girl to say except “Um, sure,” and one table led to two which led to the upstairs bar and then the downstairs side bar. That led to many a fun night with the ladies of the bar, Jamie Thurston and maybe the Thirsty Turtle.
At some point I knew I needed to start back up at school, but that seemed to play second fiddle to my new found “adult” life in Stowe. I had burgeoning friendships, tips rolling in from work, lots of hockey to play and a whole new environment to explore.
I look back on these days and realize that many of these friends I knew then I still know now, just in a whole different capacity. Roberts grew up and got married. I help organize the Hyde Cup — the ultimate adult hockey tournament in Stowe — and those with whom I sat at the bar talking about whatever then, I sit at the bar with now talking about our kids in high school.
It’s not that those were the glory days or better days, but they were the days. And these days now are also the days. They are real, they are current and just as important as the old one.
We are more seasoned, sometimes more responsible and a tad more wise. We are the newer version of the same people. It is the extraordinary and everyday of my Vermont life and I have to think you all can relate.
Kelly Lilly
Stowe
