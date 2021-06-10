To the Editor:
I would like to first preface this letter by stating that I do not support any type of sexual abuse, alleged or actual, nor do I turn a blind eye to these life-altering incidents. (“Walker accuser speaks out,” June 3, 2021)
However, when a small local newspaper deems it necessary to publish explicit and detailed sexual acts, I find this unnecessary and inappropriate. When you made this decision, did you take into consideration the many young adults who read your paper?
Your explicit language in last week’s paper was not only deplorable, but you potentially altered the reputation of all parties involved as well as their family members.
Leslie Anderson
Stowe
