To the Editor:
In response to Lisa Senecal’s opinion page piece, (“Not speaking out just amplifies the hate,” March 18, 2021) she writes regarding the Capitol riots: “Five were dead, three of them police officers.”
Just to clarify. According to the Washington Post, one woman was shot by a Capitol police officer as she climbed through a smashed window. Officer Jeffrey Smith died by suicide one week after riot. Officer Howard Liebengood, took his own life three days after riot. Officer Sicknick’s official cause of death has not been determined; his mother thinks a stroke, some believe a reaction to bear spray.
Our discouraged and harassed police officers are daily under assault throughout our country by many state and city officials. Is it any wonder that so many are suffering discouragement and extreme depression? Isn’t it time to demonstrate our respect and need for them?
I don’t see all this hate Senecal sees toward women, LGBTQ people, or people of color. Our poor citizens are being told daily of how terrible and full of hate we are. I disagree. This country is tolerant and generous in the extreme.
We, the people, do not hate those who have a different skin color, for goodness sakes. Nor is there rampant hatred of LGBTQ people or women in the military. I see acceptance of the right of each person to choose his or her own way of life. I see people going out of their way to show kindness and generosity to those who are disadvantaged.
Overall this country is full of tolerance, acceptance and, yes, even love for one another.
Sherry Bell
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.