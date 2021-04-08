To the Editor:
Good on you Sherry Bell for expressing a more uplifting view of our country. (“Reader doesn’t see hate, only tolerance in America,” March 25, 2021)
I believe that many folks believe as you do. They used to be called the silent majority. To read some of the commentary these days one would think that we are back in the beginning of the civil rights era. It’s also not a binary choice.
You can still hold your views and acknowledge the problems that persist. Keep it up.
Also, because I believe in inclusion I occasionally listen to Tucker Carlson. He’s not bad.
Russ Hausman
Stowe
