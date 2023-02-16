To the Editor:
Thank you for bringing the clean energy standard debate into the open. (“Climate action: Line between bravery and imprudence,” Feb. 9, 2023)
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 12:51 am
To the Editor:
Thank you for bringing the clean energy standard debate into the open. (“Climate action: Line between bravery and imprudence,” Feb. 9, 2023)
It is confounding what Rep. Avram Patt thinks is misleading about the comments of Julie Moore, the secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
The purpose of the bill is to make fossil fuels even more costly. Check out your heating costs this winter. If you want less of something, tax it. The thinking in the Legislature is support the bill “because basically something has to be done,” at least according to Sen. Andrew Perchlik.
Actions have consequences folks. It is that clear supporters don’t want a check back included due to fear of the reaction when costs are known
Vermont uses less energy than any other state, and the average retail price for electricity across all sectors is the eighth highest in nation. Think those costs will decline?
Finally, Vermont has the lowest CO2 emissions of any state. (Learn more at eia.gov/state/analysis.php.)
This bill is virtue signaling at its costliest.
Russ Hausman
Stowe
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.