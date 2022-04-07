To the Editor:
Given the deadline pressures and the first party in two years it is understandable that there was a minor error in Kim Brown’s report. (March 31, 2022)
The winning team for the season was Trattoria La Festa. Racers that day were Peter Penndorf, Robert Marks, Carlos Serano and Steve McLafferty. Our dedicated captain, Steve Edwards, did not race that week. He was crucial to our season victory.
Thank you to all the individuals and business that support this longtime Stowe tradition. Early chatter is that it will be better than ever next season.
Peter Penndorf
Stowe
Trattoria La Festa race team
