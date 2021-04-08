To the Editor:
There is an upcoming vote on whether to withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union school district on May 11. It is an important vote, and before I can make a decision I would like the following questions answered so that we consider all potential implications and ensuring the best possible outcome for our Stowe students.
• What hasn’t worked after the merger and why?
• How would this improve by withdrawing and becoming our own school district?
• What impact will the withdrawal have on budgets, liabilities and tax rates?
• How much of the current issues, if any, can be attributed to the COVID pandemic?
• How will our relations and future ability to cooperate with Morristown and Elmore be affected?
• What is the long-term outlook regarding the need for capital improvements of our school buildings if we stay in the district versus go it alone?
• What is the prognosis for enrollment in Stowe schools in the coming years, especially considering the large percentage of second homes?
• What is the percentage of students eligible to enroll in Stowe schools that are enrolled in private schools and what is the risk that more residents will enroll their children in private schools and abandon the Stowe schools if the situation doesn’t improve after withdrawal?
• Will Stowe be able to offer an extensive academic curriculum on its own for the foreseeable future?
• What was the reason and who made the decision to not offer AP courses in Stowe this current academic year? Why wasn’t it possible for Stowe students to take these courses either through Peoples Academy or UVM, which offers it for free this year, especially when so much instruction is being conducted virtually?
Marina Meerburg
Stowe
