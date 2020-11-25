To the Editor:
I’d like to take a moment to respond to Vincent Kodes letter (“Woods used for hunting clearly delineated,” Nov. 12, 2020, News & Citizen). He makes a lot of assumptions in his letter that I’d like to address.
For starters, most Vermonters are well aware of the November deer rifle season, but many are unaware of other legal seasons or even open seasons. Bear hunting season, including the use of radio-collared hounds, starts as early as Sept. 1 and runs through the end of November. It is one of the longest in the country.
There is also an open hunting season on coyotes, so the dangers can be unpredictable and very real. So I disagree with Kodes’ assumption that, “You know full well when the hunting seasons open and close.”
Our shared public lands, including state parks, are here for all to enjoy and it is not unreasonable for some members of the public to have apprehension about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. This apprehension is heightened with the knowledge that Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department allowed not only adults, but also children — one child being just 6 years old — to take the hunter education course online and get their licenses without any in-person training.
Kodes asks, “Where do you get off taking your out-of-state visitors into areas that are being actively hunted?” This type of xenophobic and entitled outlook is unhelpful, especially given that Vermont is a tourist destination and many businesses rely on those visit from out-of-staters. COVID obviously changes that for now.
Lastly, I’d like to remind Kodes that not only sportsmen fund conservation and public land acquisition. The general fund, that we all pay into, now accounts for about 26 percent of Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s budgets. In addition to that, federal funding via the Pittman Robertson and Dingell Johnson Acts (DJA) is derived from recreational shooters and boat owners, respectively, and other members of the non-hunting public.
Hunting is a privilege, Mr. Kodes, and as more and more land gets posted due to unethical and wasteful killing, it would behoove you to respect others who recreate with you on public lands. Your polarizing attitude does little to bridge understanding and acceptance.
Brenna Galdenzi
Stowe
