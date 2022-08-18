“That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
This is the language of the amendment Vermont voters will be asked to vote on in November. It has been carefully written and vetted by state lawmakers in two consecutive sessions. I will be voting yes on this amendment because:
• As the mom of both a boy and girl, I want for them what I enjoyed — reproductive autonomy over our bodies. This amendment will enshrine this right into the state Constitution. While Vermonters currently have statutorily protected reproductive freedoms, these can be taken away through a legislative process here in Vermont or nationally.
• Reproductive liberties go beyond abortion to include access to affordable, supportive reproductive health services, all critical for our well-being. Reproductive liberties do not include forcing pregnant people to continue their pregnancy against their will, nor does it include sexual assault or rape.
I am proud to live in a state that could be the first in the country to enshrine reproductive liberties into its Constitution.
This amendment protects the rights we in Vermont have relied on for over 50 years, prohibiting government interference in our reproductive health care decisions unless there is a compelling reason. Simply put, we will all continue to have choice over our own reproductive health care decisions, regardless of the national political context.
Join me in voting yes for this critical ballot initiative in November.
