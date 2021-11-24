To the Editor:
As expected, the erratic mail delivery problems we are experiencing are much bigger than Stowe alone.
While patience is a virtue, communication is much better. I went to the post office Saturday morning because, once again, we missed subscriptions and regular deliveries. Having lived in Stowe for more than 30 years, we know employees at and have lengthy experience with the post office, and we have never experienced the current conditions.
This does not represent the Stowe Post Office we know so I sought answers. Fortunately, I was able to speak with our current route carrier and had a positive conversation. Being from out of town herself, she let me know that our delivery problems, while widespread in Stowe, are not limited to Stowe.
Similar problems exist in other towns. She assured me that all mail the post office receives is delivered, yet I reported that we are still waiting for a subscription that is eight days late.
She said she would look for our missing magazine, and we parted with a better understanding of the problem. All it took was communication. While staff shortages are more acute than normal, our post office staff continue doing their usual good jobs.
The bigger problem are Republicans. Please make your next vote is for democracy and the Constitution.
Geoff Lindemer
Stowe
