To the Editor:
My name is Simon Rosenbaum. The high bailiff election in Lamoille County is not being contested this year. That is bad because the high bailiff is responsible for holding the sheriff accountable.
I ask for your write-in vote for Lamoille County high bailiff this primary election so that voters can choose accountability in the general election.
In all seriousness, this is a protest campaign. I believe that too often, the voices of young people are shut out of politics. I ask for your vote to send a message to Vermont that young people are engaged, ready, and excited to change our state and change the world.
To win the nomination on write-in votes, our campaign needs to receive 35 write-in votes in Lamoille County. I trust that you will make the right decision and write my name in for high bailiff.
To learn more, go to sites.google.com/view/simon-for-high-bailiff. To follow along with my campaign on Twitter, follow @SimonForBailiff.
To follow along with my campaign on Instagram, follow @simonforhighbailiff.
Simon Rosenbaum
Stowe
