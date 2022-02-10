To the Editor:
In her recent legislative update, Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, took valuable real estate away from updating us on her work in the Statehouse to respond to a relatively run-of-the-mill critique in the Stowe Reporter by one of her constituents. (“Reps move into Vermont House, Senate stays remote,” Feb. 3, 2022)
The topic of the back-and-forth isn’t what concerns me. Any vibrant democracy involves engaged citizens actively debating ideas in the public square. What does concern me is Scheuermann’s dismissive personal attack on a constituent based on his length of residency in Stowe.
She claims that as a “native of Stowe,” she knows best. She brings up her long ties to Stowe not to demonstrate civic pride, but to weaponize it against someone who criticizes her, dismissing this civically engaged person as a “partisan political operative.”
The very unsubtle subtext is that anyone who moved here later in life is somehow less qualified to share their concerns or contribute to the community. According to this logic, everyone who is new in town — all the new families, new business owners, people who serve on our boards, volunteer in our schools, and are an integral part of our community — all their voices somehow matter less if they have not lived here as long as she has.
If Stowe’s elected representative is going to engage in this type of political nativism, I’d appreciate knowing exactly how many years someone must live here before their voice matters to her.
Vermont is changing and growing. If we want to attract new people to our state, we need to be welcoming. We should be actively encouraging new residents to become civically and politically engaged.
The fabric of Stowe consists of fifth-generation farmers, temporary workers from South America and young families who moved here to raise their kids, all making a life together in our little mountain town. They deserve a seat at the table and should not be made to feel othered when voicing their opinion.
It is long past time for Vermont politicians of all parties to drop this blatant nativism. Scheuermann’s comments follow a very troubling national trend of ostracizing those who were not born in your town, your state or your country.
We can do better. We are better. I implore Scheuermann to be more thoughtful in the future.
Julia Rogers
Stowe
