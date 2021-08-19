To the Editor:
As a former employee of Stowe Free Library, and a longtime resident of Stowe and Hyde Park, I was surprised to read last week’s front-page piece on the library.
It’s been five years since I said my farewells to the library and all my beloved patrons and co-workers. The library is such a great community resource, and, for me, it was also a great place to work. Which is not to say there were no contretemps during the 19-plus years of my employment there.
In addition to my librarian responsibilities, I was the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers shop steward. As such, I was part of all contract negotiations and any employee and management conflicts involving union members. I can’t say it was always a joy-filled experience, but I can say that my dealings with town manager Charles Safford were always cordial.
He was forthright about management’s point of view, and at the same time sympathetic and supportive of town employees and their needs. He was fair and unflappable, and I enjoyed working with him.
I can say the same thing about library director Cindy Weber. I was part of the hiring committee when Weber interviewed for the position, and was always glad she accepted the job. We had a great working relationship, and I consider her a friend.
It used to amuse — and sometimes annoy — me when people would presume that the library and its goings-on were just “tea and crumpets.” Hardly. Libraries are institutions with an essential service mission: To provide information in all its forms.
Librarians are professionals who serve many people with many different needs. I would ask the community to extend patience and understanding to the town and its employees as they strive to do this.
Megan Carder
Germantown, N.Y.
