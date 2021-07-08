To the Editor:
I vehemently oppose public funding for Bishop Marshall Catholic school or any school that follows discriminatory policies. ("Religious schools can now get tax dollars; can they still discriminate?", Stowe Reporter, July 1, 2021)
The Bishop Marshall website states: “Our goal is to provide children the ideal atmosphere to be who they were created to be.” They obviously stand by that statement only in the belief all children attending were created heterosexual, a tragic denial for students who might not be.
A teacher should be judged on their merits and the positive impact they can provide, both in and out of the classroom. I worked 12 years in the school system, both here and overseas, with educators who were, “created differently,” but hands were down some of the most dynamic, passionate and outstanding teachers that students were privileged to have.
Meridith Sandherr could have provided a positive, relatable and non-judgmental atmosphere for those students created outside the moral view and taught the lesson of acceptance and understanding to the others. I wish someone could explain how the Catholic faith continues to preach the teachings of love, acceptance and forgiveness so adamantly yet fails to follow it when it comes to personal differences.
Is denying taxpayer money to parochial schools a form of religious discrimination? Discrimination is discrimination, and sadly if Vermont wants to allow it to be one sided, I say just not with my hard-earned money.
Julie Nitschke
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.