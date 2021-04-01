To the Editor:
I am a Vermonter and a state health department worker. In addition to my normal job, I am also a COVID-19 contact tracer and have worked overtime every week for over a year. I am shocked and disheartened that the Legislature is choosing now to gut state pensions.
I believe in public service, in helping my neighbors and supporting my community. I work for pay lower than my industry’s standard with the understanding that though I will make less now, I will be able to retire with dignity. The proposed cuts would be devastating. I would make even less, work a decade longer than expected and receive less than I have financially planned for at retirement. Where is the dignity in this plan?
These cuts would also be devastating to Vermont. The pension supports recruitment and maintenance of professionals to the state. The cuts would also mean more retirees will need state assistance programs or relocation, costing the state even more.
There are other options. Wealthy Vermonters have received massive income growth and federal tax cuts. It would be appropriate to have them pay a fairer share in taxes.
The Legislature should slow this process down, do a thoughtful impact study, allocate available federal funds while securing dedicated revenue and guarantee a dignified retirement for thousands of current and future state workers and teachers.
I am asking you, my neighbors, to contact your state representatives and voice your support for your state workers and teachers.
Jennifer Zoller
Burlington
