To the Editor:
In the next few weeks, 89 percent of Vermonters will receive a stimulus check from the government. This will be a welcome relief for many in our community as so many have suffered during the pandemic.
The pandemic has affected community members in different ways, and for some citizens these checks are not desperately needed. If you are one of the lucky individuals who are not dependent on this windfall, consider donating part of it to your favorite local charity.
For over 50 years, Stowe Rotary scholarship and charity funds have supported those in need in our community through scholarship programs and the many charities and individual programs the club actively supports. This has been a difficult year for giving and charities help sustain our neighbors in need.
Phil Bongiorno
President, Stowe Rotary
