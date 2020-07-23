To the Editor:
The Pinnacle Trail is a lovely short, challenging walk up to a summit with a stunning view. My family and I have enjoyed the hike many, many times since we bought our house just down the road in 1974.
In the past years, it has grown so popular that on a good weekend or holiday, there have been as many as 70, 80, even 90-plus cars — which I have counted — in the parking lot and lining the road. This makes it a one-lane road and also hazardous trying to see getting out of the driveway. We deal with it.
Mr. Opuszynski (state recreation planner, Stowe Reporter, July 16) is proposing putting in another trailhead and parking lot an eighth of a mile down the road, wherever that could be, that would hold 10 cars and, as he said, would solve the problem.
There seems to be a need of rethinking here. A new trailhead and parking lot for 10 cars does not make any sense. It would only put another blot on the landscape and cars would still be parking on the road.
I think it is good so many people are able to enjoy the experience going up the Pinnacle. It is what it has become, so just let it be.
Sally Nelson
Stowe
