Loved the piece on Peter Miller, who was a longtime friend and a terrific source for well-received Christmas and birthday presents. He lived in Colbyville, but Stowe was his muse and spiritual home, and it is to be hoped that local organizations will continue to explore both his work and his place in our regional culture. I do, however, want to point out a couple nits I take issue within the article. (“Peter Miller, defender of a vanishing Vermont, has died,” May 4, 2023)
About the pig farm. You have the chicken before the egg. A developer wanted to put a motel on what is now the Landmark Meadow. Upon encountering regulatory and popular opposition, especially from a vocal neighbor, the developer installed a pig farm, an agricultural use, which was enhanced by loads of uncomposted pig manure along the fence line. It was pretty gruesome, ultimately, and well-covered by the Stowe Reporter at the time.
Your article refers to the Shed as “a legendary dive bar.” OK, the Shed can defend itself, but the culture of skiing in Stowe in the 1960s was defined by an improbable number of urban professionals and their families who made the drive to Stowe every damned weekend, come what may, and the bare bones Shed with its sliding barn door to the loos, and its three-item menu, was their clubhouse.
No, the Shed was not a dive; it was a well-thought-out enterprise, one of the few pubs (Kenny Strong’s word) that belongs in the same sentence as the Blue Tooth — if you have to ask — in defining the hospitality industry of that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.