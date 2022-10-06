To the Editor:

Jed Lipsky, candidate for state representative, deserves your vote. He has earned it with more than 20 years of participation in and contributions to the Stowe community. His opponent in this election, who moved to town recently, has been running a campaign worthy of the Florida GOP by attacking Lipsky for things he has not said and beliefs he does not hold — on abortion, gun control, housing, climate change, and more.

