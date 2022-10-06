Jed Lipsky, candidate for state representative, deserves your vote. He has earned it with more than 20 years of participation in and contributions to the Stowe community. His opponent in this election, who moved to town recently, has been running a campaign worthy of the Florida GOP by attacking Lipsky for things he has not said and beliefs he does not hold — on abortion, gun control, housing, climate change, and more.
There’s no place for that kind of campaign here.
Lipsky is running as an independent, and he embodies the best virtues of that label. Unlike many politicians, he will listen to both sides of an issue, carefully consider the pros and cons, and then make or support a decision that makes the most sense for Stowe. He will serve as a true representative of the people, rather than pursuing his own agenda. His opponent cannot say the same, since he has already indicated how he will vote on nearly every important issue.
I have known Lipsky for many years as a logger and forester, as a member of several boards in town, such as the Stowe Land Trust and Friends of Jackson Arena, as the father of three boys, one of whom serves in the U.S. Special Forces in the Middle East, and even as a scrappy hockey player.
As our representative, Jed Lipsky will bring a voice of wisdom, dedication, consideration and fairness to the Legislature, and we could all use a lot more of those qualities in our politics.
