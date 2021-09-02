To the Editor:
Regarding the pharmacy planned by Eric Gershon, I totally support it. (“Proposed pharmacy would end six-year drugstore drought,” Aug. 19, 2021)
It’s so important to keep up with innovations in health care delivery and services to support our local community and tourists alike. In my experience as a Vermont state senator representing Chittenden County, when I championed legislation to include naturopaths as primary care doctors, many health professionals were concerned about competition.
When the dust settled, there was plenty of business for all. With shortages of health care workers and professionals, we need to embrace innovation, especially with changing roles of pharmacies and telemedicine, accelerated by demands of COVID-19.
I look forward to a state-of-the-art pharmacy, including not only a drive- through window for privacy and winter ease, but perhaps a makers space to support health tech innovation and job creation.
I trust we can create a pharmacy hub that embraces both innovation and our cultural overlay of community-based aesthetics and local relationship economy.
Hinda Schreiber Miller
Stowe
