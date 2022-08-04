To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I have known Vermont Sen. Andrew Perchlik for more than 20 years, when he joined the nationally leading energy efficiency team at the Vermont Public Service Department.
Perchlik quickly established himself as a leader in clean energy and climate action. He subsequently served as executive director of the trade association Renewable Energy Vermont and, for the last 12 years, as director of the Vermont Clean Energy Development Fund.
Before being elected to the Senate in 2018, Perchlik served on the selectboard (two years as chair), as a justice of the peace and as a member of the volunteer fire department in Marshfield. These first-hand experiences in town governance, elections and public safety have been invaluable to Perchlik as a senator.
Perchlik understands the concerns of many in Stowe — the importance of recreation and tourism to our local economy, the unintended consequences of rapid population growth during the past decade, the severe shortage of workforce housing, our traffic woes and other pertinent issues.
He has deep relationships in the Vermont Senate and House and is well respected on both sides of the aisle.
I look forward to voting for Andrew Perchlik to represent Stowe in the Vermont Senate.
Christine Donovan
Stowe
