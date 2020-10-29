To the Editor:
Today, Sunday, Oct. 25, I had the privilege of standing before Grace Bible as their pastor for the last time. It is time for me to retire from serving as lead pastor in a church. This past year I had two physical challenges that helped solidify my retirement thoughts.
I wanted to thank you for allowing me to share some of my sermon notes in your newspaper. Thank you for allowing what was mainstream biblical teaching to still find a place in your paper.
Thank you, these past six years, for not making your editor’s pencil too sharp and the eraser too big. Sometimes we Bible thumpers forget God has not called us to beat the sheep, but to love the sheep.
We are to follow the Good Shepherd’s example. Enough preaching on my part. I just wanted to thank you for your kindness.
Pastor Doug Christy
Grace Bible Church
