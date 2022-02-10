To the Editor:
As a lifelong Vermonter, I have had the privilege of a career spent working with Vermont dairy farmers. One of my favorite memories is of a longtime farmer, an older gentleman. He was committed to stewarding his land and caring for his registered dairy herd. He’d get up early every morning to milk and feed the cows, and his grandson would come into the barn to hug him goodbye before hopping onto the school bus.
This farmer was a community leader and producer of quality local food, and an example of an iconic generation of our Vermont culture. On his last day, he milked his cows, walked home for breakfast, and died in his recliner. Many others of his generation have followed him. Once they are gone, we lose that precious connection to our culture and history and must move forward and adjust to the change.
The Ricketson Farm conservation project is one of those connections to our culture, history and sense of place and home. Stowe voters have the incredible opportunity to preserve this space for all generations to come. If voters chose to not support the project, that connection will be lost forever, just like that elderly farmer.
Eventually the space will become just a memory, and we’ll have to adjust to the change of the inevitable development of the land. Our children and grandchildren will have no idea that there was once a productive farm in that beautiful space. We will lose that iconic view of open land, a farmscape, with the mountains framing the view. Farmland lost is irretrievable.
I urge you to support the request for the remaining funding to complete the project. If you choose to pass by this opportunity, you must be prepared to turn this farmland over to the future of development and accept the loss and the changes that will follow. Unlike the sad losses of a generation of Vermont dairy farmers, you can keep Ricketson Farm in farming forever.
Support funding for the conservation of Ricketson Farm by voting to pass the capital budget at the Stowe annual meeting.
Kimberly Peck
Waterbury Center
