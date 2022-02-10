To the Editor:

Who out there wouldn’t trade their Epic pass for the days of pre-Vail Stowe?

The Epic pass is a plague which, if left unchecked, will ruin Stowe’s main attraction and kill our town.

Gerald Kandestin

Stowe

