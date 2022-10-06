To the Editor:
When casting your vote next month please consider who will best represent you and the causes important to you in the 21st-century Vermont Legislature. We believe Scott Weathers is that person.
To the Editor:
When casting your vote next month please consider who will best represent you and the causes important to you in the 21st-century Vermont Legislature. We believe Scott Weathers is that person.
But before saying much more about Weathers, we want to take a moment to talk about his opponent. We have known Jed Lipsky since the early 2000s and admire his commitment and willingness to pitch in to help make Stowe a better place for residents and visitors alike. During all those years we never talked about political philosophy or party politics. It simply did not matter because local government and volunteer organizations are, and always should be, non-partisan.
However, party affiliation is very important in the Legislature, so it surprised us when he chose to run as an independent. We are not exactly sure what independent means, but we noticed that his campaign received immediate endorsements and strong support from Stowe’s Republican Party stalwarts.
Now what can we tell you about Weathers? Well, much like Lipsky, he deliberately chose to make Stowe his home and has actively engaged in several nonpartisan causes and activities to make it a better place for residents and visitors alike.
Weathers is also a proud member of the Democratic Party, as are we, which will ensure his immediate acceptance and influence in the Democratically controlled House of Representatives. Even more important, it means you can count on him to fight for environmentally sound economic growth, social justice and prosperity for all Vermonters as set forth in the 2022 Democratic party platform.
We are convinced that Scott Weathers is the best candidate to represent Stowe in the House of Representatives and hope you will join us in voting for him on Nov. 8
Leo and Susi Clark
Stowe
