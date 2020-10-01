To the Editor:
I am writing in response to Dr. Rick Barnett’s piece regarding alcohol use and our youth (“Stowe should rethink its link to booze, substances,” Stowe Reporter, Sept. 10, 2020).
I write this partly because I agree with his opinions but also because he is my co-parent and we are raising two teens together that are part of the Stowe school system. Like Rick, I, too, have had a career in substance abuse and have seen the devastating consequences of excessive alcohol and drug use on families.
It has been apparent to me that underage drinking has been and is a major public health issue in our area. What troubles me most is the vibe I get from many parents who seem as though they are OK with their underage kids drinking. I am not, and I will tell you why. One of the key psycho-educational components of drug and alcohol rehab is teaching the client to socialize and enjoy life without using substances.
As parents, it is our job to teach our children this and we are missing prime opportunities if we allow alcohol consumption at this young age and in multiple social settings. I have seen excessive adult alcohol use at almost every event I have attended since moving here 15 years ago: at children’s birthday parties, school sporting events and various other recreational and social activities that included children.
This has always felt immoderate to me, and quite honestly I have not experienced the use of alcohol to this extent in other places that I have lived. Don’t we want to be healthy role models for our kids?
I have attended some of our community organizations’ events regarding the use of drugs and alcohol and our teens. One of the most curious things to me was that there has been very few parent participants at the events I have attended. One event I attended last year on this subject had only a handful of parents in attendance and the organizers had commented that they were happy to have that many.
Compare that to the large number of parents that turn out for the meetings around proficiency based learning and it’s astounding. Both are important, but I don’t understand such a lack of participation in the events addressing underage drinking.
I am not writing to demonize alcohol. Moderate alcohol use for adults is fine, but alcohol in the hands of teens is not. Underage drinking has an array of consequences — the obvious is drunk driving — but other types of accidents and physical violence increase with alcohol use, as well as mental health issues, academic failure and alcohol poisoning.
Our teens are already coping with impaired judgment due to their less-developed prefrontal cortex. Adding alcohol to this situation is like pouring gasoline on a fire. We are also in the middle of a global pandemic. Teens, let alone impaired teens, struggle to follow the guidelines that have been put in place in order to protect themselves and our community from COVID.
I am encouraging parents to have these important discussions with each other around this issue and to talk to their kids about the consequences of underage drinking.
Peri Armando
Wolcott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.