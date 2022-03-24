To the Editor:
We would like to personally thank principal Nina Slade for her three years of service to the Stowe community at Stowe Elementary School during this unprecedented global pandemic.
Stowe Elementary School is the unique heart and soul of our public education system, and our community has been very lucky to have her. Her love of the school and the community is evident.
She will be deeply missed by staff, students, families and friends, and we thank you for your service. Good luck in your future endeavors.
Brett and Erica Loomis
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.