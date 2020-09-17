To the Editor:
As a small business owner working in Stowe’s outdoor industry, I was delighted that the Vermont Legislature approved the Global Warming Solutions Act. I especially want to thank Sen. Rich Westman who went against the party playbook and voted in favor of the the act.
With the Western states on fire and a record-breaking hot and dry summer here in Vermont, it is clear that climate change is affecting us even earlier than predicted. The time for action is now.
For Vermont’s economy to recover after the COVID-19 epidemic, we need to deal with the climate crisis. Vermont can be a leader in renewable energy, and not only protect our tourism industry, but also spur economic growth. Failure to take action will negatively impact Vermont’s economy, and also our quality of life.
I sincerely hope that Gov. Phil Scott understands this and approves the legislation.
Rick Sokoloff
Stowe
