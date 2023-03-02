You can’t have it both ways. Discrimination against white straight Christian men is no different than discrimination against any other ethno-religious groups or individuals.
You would like people to believe almost all the world’s problems are caused by white straight Christian men. Apparently, this is acceptable but any talk against other races or religions leads to violence and death.
The argument is completely void of any reality and should not be taken seriously by anyone. This rhetoric against straight white men by today’s left is reminiscent of early Soviet times when the criminal government arrested and murdered millions of Russian kulaks or the land-owning aristocrats. Same story, different place and time.
Avoid these kinds of people at all costs.
