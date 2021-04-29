To the Editor:
I discovered this photo among my parents’ belongings when clearing out their home. My mom, Muriel Page, had died and my dad, Chett, was moving in with me.
From 1963-1967 we were blessed to live in the home located at 3068 Mountain Road and were given this photo, but by whom I don’t recall. I loved my time in Stowe and went to school with Clifford Heyer (formerly of Ski Inn) and Peter Kidd (a grade above me, formerly of the Buccaneer Motel).
My brother, Alexander (Power) Page, attended high school with the graduating Class of 1967. At that time, the high school was in what is now the Stowe Library. The kindergarten for the school year of 1963-1964 was located in a tiny building next door to the high school.
My fondest memories were our physical education classes in winter, when school was only a half day, and we boarded the buses with our ski equipment strapped into the makeshift plywood containers on the sides of the buses. Most kids wore their ski boots to school, then took them off and went through the morning in our woolen stocking feet.
All children skied, nearly no exceptions. The lift tickets, equipment rental (if needed) and lessons were all included, if memory serves me right.
Another wonderful memory was the time I spent performing summer stock in “The Sound of Music,” the summers of 1965 and 1966, first playing Gretl, then Marta, with Mary Small playing the part of Maria and the authentic Maria von Trapp always being the guest of honor on opening night. I have a publicity photo of one of those summers somewhere.
Melodee (Page) Hughes
Valrico, Fla.
