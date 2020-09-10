To the Editor:
Every new school year heralds change — and a few butterflies. Parents say their goodbyes at drop-off, students greet old friends and make new ones, teachers and administrators hope all the best plans have been laid.
We all know that this year brings even more challenges. The viral pandemic has brought health screenings, temperature checks, masks, social distancing, staggered schedules and more. Over the summer, I spent quite a few hours sitting in on the school board meetings and have observed all those involved — our parents, our teachers, our staff and administrators — approach the challenges with respectful listening and with a deep and caring commitment to do their level best under the circumstances.
Though my son has long flown the nest, I can imagine the anxiety-inducing environment in many homes as child-care, remote learning, schedule-juggling and safety issues take center stage.
By the time this appears in the Stowe Reporter, we will be well into the first week of trial and error. Our hope is that we’re settling into a routine — if, in these times, that really is a possibility.
In large part we’re bound together by our children and our schools. And, as a community, it’s incumbent on all of us to support all stakeholders. Though there is no fool-proof plan, we can offer our support and remember that we’re all trying to do the best we can as we collectively hold our breath and work for the best possible outcome for our kids.
Jo Sabel Courtney
Stowe
