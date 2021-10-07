It happens in April, right after the snow
The red buds on maples are starting to show.
A swelling, a bursting, and finally a leaf
Slowly emerges from its constraining sheaf.
So tiny at first, the size of a dime,
Wrinkled and crinkled, leaves stretch out in time.
A nickel, a quarter, then half dollar size,
Become sparkling spring green before our own eyes.
A week or two later, they’re fully expanded,
And we know, or we think, that winter is disbanded.
The fully grown leaves shade the ground just below
And summer is upon us right on schedule, you know.
Leaves provide protection from the sun’s harmful rays
And a place to relax during hot summer days.
And later, much later, the temperature declines,
And darkness comes much earlier than in summer times.
Farmers are harvesting their crops for the year
And all the leaves know that the big change is near.
And gradually, slowly, they start the parade
Of the magic we call foliage which can’t be delayed.
First one leaf, then two, and then all follow suit,
Then the biggest and brightest trees stand in salute.
Tourists arrive with their cameras in hand
And endeavor to capture the best trees in the land;
The yellow, the red, the burgundy and brown,
The crimson and orange, all over the town.
The leaves start to fall, first one, and then more
Until my lawn looks like the deep forest floor.
I mow them and blow them, about every day
For a month or more, maybe; there’s no time to play.
This autumn will fade into winter, for sure,
But not before a few more blisters are cured.
The compost bin overflows with the leaf crop this year,
And the gardens will benefit next season, that’s clear.
The daffodils and tulips asleep underground
Await a new spring when their beauty is found.
There’s the cycle of life, in all its glory.
That’s the Ode to the Leaves, and the end of this story.
Mary Altadonna
Stowe
