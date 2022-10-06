To the Editor:

I have been a nurse for 13 years, and I write today from a place of deep concern after reading misguided pieces about abortion and Article 22. Some within the anti-abortion community, including Ben Olsen, one of the Vermont House candidates in my district, Lamoille-Washington, are making misleading claims about Article 22, including that it will not allow for health care workers to opt out of performing an abortion for reasons of conscience.

