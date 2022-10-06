I have been a nurse for 13 years, and I write today from a place of deep concern after reading misguided pieces about abortion and Article 22. Some within the anti-abortion community, including Ben Olsen, one of the Vermont House candidates in my district, Lamoille-Washington, are making misleading claims about Article 22, including that it will not allow for health care workers to opt out of performing an abortion for reasons of conscience.
Legislators and legal experts have confirmed that this is not true; Article 22 does not force a health care provider to perform abortions.
What Article 22 does is preserve the status quo of abortion access and care as it stands right now. At University of Vermont Medical Center, where I work, the status quo is this policy: Any employee can opt out of providing care based on moral, religious or ethical grounds. This includes abortion, organ procurement, administration of blood products, etc. The only time an employee would not be able to opt out of participating in care is if there were no other providers available and the refusal of care would harm the patient.
Utilizing my first-hand experience working within a well-regulated institution that performs abortions, I strongly feel the claim that Article 22 will force health care providers to perform abortions is a fear tactic.
Additionally, I would like to shed light on why abortions may occur later in pregnancy. It is during the ultrasound 20 weeks into pregnancy that some serious fetal abnormalities can be detected, such as the fetus is missing both kidneys, extreme spina bifida or fatal cardiac malformations.
The pregnant woman is guided to further testing or presented with a diagnosis, options are discussed, and the woman needs to process this heart-breaking news. If she chooses to terminate the pregnancy, she needs to ensure insurance coverage or make available funds of her own, and then schedule an abortion at a health care facility.
These steps take time, and gestational weeks continue to accumulate. This is why I believe selecting a certain gestational cut-off is not appropriate. Every woman’s situation can be so different.
If we left these health care decisions to patients and their doctors, we could spend our time and energy working together to improve the lives of the millions of children in need living outside of the womb. I think that this would be a profoundly meaningful thing.
