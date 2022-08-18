To the Editor:
I enjoyed reading last week’s Stowe Reporter about the Schulman-Havemeyer new all-electric home in Stowe. (“All-electric residence in Stowe takes shape,” Aug. 11, 2022)
It is a great concept — efficient, clean, environmentally sound — that has been surprisingly slow to catch on. However, first is not accurate. We built and have been living in a 100 percent electric-powered and Passive-House certified house in Stowe for the past 11 years.
In fact, the newspaper published an article about our house. (“Bauman, Jackmans receive green leadership awards,” May 24, 2012)
As I recall that article focused mostly on energy efficiency. We typically see an annual heating bill of less than $350 — no, I didn’t miss a zero there — so the all-electric aspect may have been missed. We set out to eliminate fossil fuels from our home and have not regretted that choice for a minute.
I do hope that publicity for all electric housing will start to get more people thinking about it as they renovate or build. Eliminating fossil fuels does not represent a compromise at all — heat pumps for heating and cooling and induction for cooking are every bit as good and more economical to operate versus their gas and oil predecessors, without any of the environmental or indoor air quality downsides.
George Jackman
Stowe
