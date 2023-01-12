To the Editor:
As I read the article by Elayne Clift I was saddened by her perception of today's widespread disrespect, bias and downright cruelty of men toward women. ("Where is Abigail Adams in today's political discourse?" Dec. 29, 2022)
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 8:26 pm
To the Editor:
As I read the article by Elayne Clift I was saddened by her perception of today’s widespread disrespect, bias and downright cruelty of men toward women. (“Where is Abigail Adams in today’s political discourse?” Dec. 29, 2022)
That may be present in many parts of the world today, but goodness gracious, in America the women are the most fortunate people on the planet.
The world has always had unkind, cruel, selfish and abusive men — and women too. Thankfully the world has also been filled with loving and kind people of both sexes who desire to treat others the way they would like to be treated.
We live in the greatest country on the face of the earth and the doors are wide open to every woman who is willing to invest the time, effort and energy.
It is such a pity Clift sees misogyny on every hand but thankfully most of us appreciate, value and are grateful for all the good men in every area of our lives.
Sherry Bell
Stowe
