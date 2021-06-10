To the Editor:
On behalf of my husband and myself, I would like to express appreciation to Stowe Performing Arts and all the sponsors of Noon Music in May. Over the years, the mountains around Stowe have drawn us to vacation in the area and we come in May specifically because of the Noon Music in May concerts.
We’ve been privileged to enjoy such a variety of exceptional performances by many talented musicians.
We hope that this is a Stowe tradition that will continue to delight many future audiences.
Lunda Kagarise
Martinsburg, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.