To the Editor:
Last week the Stowe Reporter printed an article headlined “Dem leaders celebrate right to vote, leave out some women.”
That is misleading. The event was organized by Molly Gray, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in order to celebrate the passing of the 19th amendment, which gave (white) women the right to vote, and to support Vermont women running for office. Nowhere did it say that anyone was excluded. It was open to anyone who wanted to attend.
Republican women can, of course, also organize their own event. Guaranteeing the right to vote shouldn’t be a partisan issue. But to my dismay, on the eve of the 100-year celebration of the 19th amendment, the Republican National Convention featured a speaker, anti-choice activist Abby Johnson, who would support going back to household voting.
From her Twitter feed: “Each household would get one vote. ... what would happen if the wife is a Democrat and the husband is a Republican or vice versa? Then they would have to decide on one vote. In a godly household, the husband would get final say.”
I don't have to tell you how shocking it is to hear that. If you want to complain about something, this seems like a bigger issue to me.
Marina Meerburg
Stowe
Meerburg is Democratic committee chair in Stowe.
