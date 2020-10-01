To the Editor:
Walking early this morning, I saw a blue jay fly across to a tree. Another swooped in, then another, and finally a fourth. I've always thought blue jays beautiful, but I never knew much about them. Today, however, I did, because I had read Lee Emmons's article about these apparently much-maligned birds.
Before I read the article, I hadn't known jays were maligned, nor did I know all the interesting things Emmons shared. Jays are clever enough to get calcium from peeling paint. Jays sound the alarm when predators are near. They spread oak stands. Jays can immitate hawks to clear out a bird feeder.
When I saw those lovely blue birds this morning, I knew all these things, as well as the fact that people don't give blue jays the respect they deserve.
There are myriad reasons to support local newspapers. None perhaps are better than gaining new insight into four birds in a tree. Thank you for this delightful article.
Emily Rosenbaum
Stowe
