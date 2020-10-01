To the Editor:
Jo Sabel Courtney, candidate for the Stowe seat in the Vermont House of Representatives, has helped make Stowe a better place for 30 years. Her record of service to Stowe demonstrates that she will represent our community in the Statehouse with her well-known intelligence and commitment.
Perhaps one of her most impactful accomplishments was co-founding the award-winning Stowe Weekend of Hope, an educational and inspirational retreat for cancer survivors and their families from across the country every year to hear from leading oncologists and researchers on the latest findings on cancer prevention and treatment. The event is so powerful that it was placed in the Congresssional Record by Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2008.
A theater major in college Sabel Courtney has been instrumental in creating and maintaining a vibrant and thriving arts culture in Stowe and Vermont. In 1995, she co-founded the Stowe Theatre Guild, serving on the board and producing and performing in dozens of musical productions. Stowe Performing Arts, the Music Festival of the Americas at Stowe and service on the boards of the Lyric Theatre and the Vermont Associations of Theatres and Theatre Artists have also been recipients of her talents.
She ably served on the board of the Stowe Free Library (where I first met her), with one term as chair, and is currently a trustee and development committee chair of the Vermont Arts Council.
Perhaps best known as the public relations and international marketing manager for Stowe Area Association, Sabel Courtney was at the vanguard of promoting Stowe internationally. As Stowe Area Association events liaison, she created and organized countless community events in Stowe village.
Sabel Courtney clearly has contributed greatly in developing Stowe as a nationally known destination. Admirably, she has accomplished all this for Stowe without fanfare and is now prepared to take her love and vision for Stowe to another level as a leader in the Vermont Statehouse.
Vote for Jo Sabel Courtney. You couldn't ask for a better candidate to represent Stowe.
Charlotte Maison Kastner
Stowe
