To the Editor:
I will be stepping down from the Stowe Selectboard at the end of my term on March 2. This is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make. I love this job and this community and while I will maintain my home in Stowe, I will be spending the majority of my time in Burlington, thus making me ineligible to serve going forward.
Serving in this role has been an incredible honor and privilege. I remain committed to Stowe and its people and plan to stay deeply involved. I am so grateful to the town of Stowe for giving me the opportunity to serve on your behalf and I hope that someday, if I am lucky, I’ll have the privilege of doing so again.
Throughout these last four years, I have seen the strength of our community and continue to see that strength as we weather the storm of COVID-19. At a time of unrest and deep divides within our country, Stowe has succeeded at striking a balance between facing inward to care for our own and maintaining both our community spirit and welcoming nature as a town that is deeply dependent on tourism and visitors.
Throughout my time on this board, I have been proud of our town’s willingness to pull back the curtain on issues that deeply impact the health of our community. Issues like racism, anti-Semitism, classism, challenges with mental health, substance abuse and food and housing security. Each of these issues alone is a monumental challenge, ones that face our community and ones that will take our collective effort to solve.
To that end, I want to encourage each of you to get involved, however you are able. Volunteer, serve on a board, run for office, mentor. It will be one of the most rewarding experiences you will ever have.
I want to take this opportunity to thank Town Manager Charles Safford, Abby Earle, clerk to the board, and the entire staff at the town. I have learned so much from you all and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with you.
To say our municipal team is hardworking is a serious understatement. The tasks of juggling the day-to-day business of keeping this beautiful town running, while managing ambitious capital projects, monies in and monies out, constituent support, IT and, as we have seen throughout COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of our community, just to name a few, is no small feat. I am deeply grateful for all that they do and for the grace with which they do it.
I also want to thank my fellow members of the Stowe Selectboard: Billy Adams, Lisa Hagerty, Willie Noyes, Nick Donza and former board member Neil van Dyke. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you over these last four years and I am grateful for your continued stewardship of this town.
Morgan Nichols
Stowe
