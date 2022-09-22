To the Editor:
We want to thank the Stowe Reporter for following up on the attempted break-in at our home with a more in-depth and accurate article in the Sept. 15 issue.
To the Editor:
We want to thank the Stowe Reporter for following up on the attempted break-in at our home with a more in-depth and accurate article in the Sept. 15 issue.
Sadly, the newspaper’s police blotter the previous week trivialized the bizarre and frightening experience and totally contradicted what we told the police officer and what we submitted to Front Porch Forum. The blotter made no sense: “Sept. 2 at 11:29 p.m., two women told police they went to a Moulton Lane residence to pick up a dog and tried to enter the residence.”
We still no do understand why the police department would use such an absurd summary of a lengthy police crime report.
There are two reasons to make public aware of such incidents. The first is obvious, to make the public aware. Yes, Stowe is a safe place to live compared to many areas, but these things do happen.
Second, and perhaps even more important, by sharing such stories, police could get feedback and tips to help in their investigation and might ultimately help solve a case. This has happened in the past.
After we posted on social media, we received numerous responses. People were grateful to be told. We also received a couple of tips, one from another Stowe resident whose house was entered by the same two women while the owner was sleeping. He had a better description of the car and like us, encountered the girls face to face. We passed this information on to the police.
Why didn’t the Stowe Police Department use the Stowe Reporter to get the word out to the community, which deserves to know what is happening in town? We understand that in some sensitive cases, it is prudent to hold back some information while the investigation is ongoing. But in cases like these attempted break-ins, any help from the public would go a long way in solving these crimes.
Ken and Nancy Kaplan
Stowe
Ken Kaplan is a former police chief in Stowe.
