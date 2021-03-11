To the Editor:
Thank you, Stowe voters. As your newest selectboard member I look forward to working with selectboard members Lisa Hagerty, Billy Adams, Nick Donza and Willie Noyes, Town Manager Charles Safford, with whom I enjoyed working in the past when I was chair of the Stowe Free Library board of directors, and the entire dedicated and hardworking Stowe staff.
Let’s come together and move our town forward with compassion and understanding after this very difficult year. We have challenges ahead, but nothing is insurmountable if we listen to each other and invest in an outcome that serves us all.
Jo Sabel Courtney
Stowe
