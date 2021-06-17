To the Editor:
Having scored my share of first chairs, I guess I am one of the people who should be complaining about Stowe Mountain Resort’s decision to eliminate its long-standing tradition of opening the Fourrunner quad on weekends and holidays at 7:30 a.m.
Quite the contrary.
By opening the Gondola along with the quad at 8 a.m., early lift lines will be far shorter and the trails should see much less traffic, saving some fresh corduroy for everyone. Regardless whether it was Vail Resorts or Stowe Mountain Resort who made the call, it is the right decision. I challenge anyone who feels they will not get as many early runs in, because I believe you will get as many and probably more.
I’m in the fortunate position having the freedom and flexibility to ski many of big mountains in the U.S. and Europe. Some people would be surprised to learn most ski resorts do not start loading until 9 a.m. Can you imagine?
We should all feel fortunate and blessed to enjoy such an awesome mountain run and maintained by the industry’s finest people.
So here’s to a great upcoming ski and ride season with lots of snow, plenty of joy and some serious vertical. See you daily at 7:45 a.m.
Thank you, Vail Resorts.
Billy O’Neil
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.