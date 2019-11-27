To the Editor:
What follows below is my letter to the federal government regarding the administrations proposed rule change to the federal SNAP (food) program known to us as 3SquaresVT.
Thank you for the opportunity to comment on USDA’s notice of proposed rule regarding supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) standardization of state heating and cooling standard utility allowances.
According to the department’s own estimates, the proposed rule would cut national SNAP benefits by $4.5 billion over five years, and $130 million in Vermont over that same five-year period.
I want to voice my strong opposition to this proposal; if it goes into effect, this will cause serious harm to Vermonters in my community, as well as people across the country. The proposed rule should be withdrawn.
3SquaresVT (Vermont’s name for SNAP) is our first line of defense against hunger. It helps Vermonters afford enough food for themselves and their families, pulls people out of poverty, helps people to learn and to find and keep jobs.
We know that food improves overall health both in the short and long term and is one of the most critical determinants of health that can prevent unnecessary physical health care costs.
According to estimates from Vermont’s Department for Children and Families (the agency that administers 3SquaresVT), this rule would mean that 26,000 Vermont households would receive a cut in their 3SquaresVT benefits, on average losing $82 per month for food; that’s over three in five 3SquaresVT households.
It would harm older Vermonters and people with disabilities at an even higher rate; 80 percent of these households would receive a cut. Additionally, with nearly $26 million less per year coming into our state to help people in need buy more and better food, our local retailers and state economy would be harmed.
The proposed rule is unacceptable. We can and should do better for those children, families and individuals who count on putting nutritious meals on their tables through SNAP.
In a rural and cold-weather state like Vermont, people who struggle to make ends meet have a lot of obstacles to overcome. Especially at this time of year, it is cruel and misguided to attempt to weaken a program that is proven to help people buy more and better food. Please don’t make accessing food even harder for the thousands of Vermonters and millions of Americans working hard to stay healthy while covering their bills and keeping the heat on.
Instead of proposing to cut 3SquaresVT, I urge you to work to increase wages and improve access to housing, health care, and food assistance programs like 3SquaresVT. They make a huge difference in the lives of low-income Vermonters and the health of our state as a whole, and should remain strong and accessible.
I encourage other community members to share their concerns. More information: hungerfreevt.org/protect3squaresvt.
To the SNAP Program Design Branch, 3101 Park Center Drive, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Alexandria, VA 22302.
Scott Johnson
Waterville